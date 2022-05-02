Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ampol in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Ampol alerts:

Shares of CTXAF opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Ampol has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.