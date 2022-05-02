AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE AXR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.78. AMREP has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%.

In other AMREP news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,028.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AMREP worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

