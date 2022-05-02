Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $656.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $637.70 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $559.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $125.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

