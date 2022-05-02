Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.