Analysts Anticipate Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. Arco Platform posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

