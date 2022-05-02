Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.75 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,955.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,010.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,959.14. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

