Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million.

BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.909 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

