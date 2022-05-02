Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 584,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.12. 4,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.