Analysts Anticipate CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. CapStar Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CapStar Financial.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 417,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.