Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CDK Global by 46.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,918. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

