Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

