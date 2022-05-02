Analysts Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. DZS posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

