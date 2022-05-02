Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $5.67 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

