Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.