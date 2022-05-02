Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

