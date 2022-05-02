Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $40.84 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 227.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

