Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.24. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

