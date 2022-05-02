Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.10). International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.