Analysts Anticipate Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

