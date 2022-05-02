Analysts Anticipate Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinetik’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Kinetik posted earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinetik.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KNTK. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. 93,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06. Kinetik has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $91.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinetik (KNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.