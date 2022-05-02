Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,667,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 769,031 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 507,574 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

