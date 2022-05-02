Analysts Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 114.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 565,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 301,771 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

