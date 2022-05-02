Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.63. Mondelez International also posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 347,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.