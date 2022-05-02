Analysts Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
REE stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
