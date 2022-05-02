Analysts Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on REE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

