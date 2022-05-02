Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $605.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $587.11 million to $619.30 million. REV Group reported sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 114,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in REV Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,559,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $750.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.