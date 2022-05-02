Analysts Anticipate Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to announce $131.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.53 million to $131.85 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Samsara.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million.
In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IOT stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. Samsara has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.41.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsara (IOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.