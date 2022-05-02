Analysts Anticipate Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to announce $131.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.53 million to $131.85 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. Samsara has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

