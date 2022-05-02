Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. SkyWest posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 133.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.15. 870,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,169. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

