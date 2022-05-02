Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.92. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09.

BPRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

