Analysts Anticipate The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

