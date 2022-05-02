Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KHC opened at $42.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.
