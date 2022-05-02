Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $20.97. 1,486,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,804. Upwork has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.91.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.