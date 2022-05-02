Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Welltower by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $90.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.