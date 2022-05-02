Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $23.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $181.52 on Monday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

