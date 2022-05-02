Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $5.36 on Monday, hitting $208.23. 1,260,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,898. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

