Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

