Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.64). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of ALXO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 228,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,085. The company has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $41,113,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.