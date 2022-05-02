Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

APDN opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

