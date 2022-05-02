Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Post Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will post $6.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $24,887,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

