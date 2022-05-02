Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,972. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

