Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy also posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

