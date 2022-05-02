Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 49.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

