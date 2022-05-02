Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FPI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

