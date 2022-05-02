Analysts Expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstService also reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $124.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

