Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.59 Million

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to report sales of $43.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.58 million and the highest is $43.60 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $40.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $180.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $188.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $215.58 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $245.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of KREF opened at $19.00 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

