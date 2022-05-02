Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.50 EPS

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE LW opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.