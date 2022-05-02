Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE LW opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

