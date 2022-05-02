Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. New York Community Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 207.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 739,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. 1,235,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

