Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Redfin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Redfin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Redfin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. 188,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Redfin has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

