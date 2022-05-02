Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.13 million. Safehold reported sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $265.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.11 million to $281.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $336.07 million, with estimates ranging from $313.97 million to $363.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Safehold by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $43.05 on Monday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

