Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.74. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.61. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

