Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.96. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SPX by 32.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 140.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth about $7,564,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 20.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

